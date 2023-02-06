WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

WVS Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WVFC stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

