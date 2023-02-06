Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 185.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

