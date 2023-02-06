Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 51,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 373,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Xencor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xencor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xencor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

