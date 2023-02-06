ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $457,657.36 and approximately $22.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00192230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

