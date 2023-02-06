ZEDXION Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.01 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $87.01 billion and approximately $1.85 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

