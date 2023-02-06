Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,471 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $205.30.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.