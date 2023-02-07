Adshares Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Adshares has a market cap of $45.07 million and approximately $449,799.70 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009045 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,691 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

