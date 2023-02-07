Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$53.27 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.48.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$402.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.