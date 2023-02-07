Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.16.

NYSE APD opened at $283.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

