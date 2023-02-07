Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $329.00 at Citigroup

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $339.00 to $329.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

