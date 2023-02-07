Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.43 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 769,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

