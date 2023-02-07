Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

