Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $130.70 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.01440678 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015200 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00036020 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.01691978 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.