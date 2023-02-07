Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.18 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

