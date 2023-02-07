Ampleforth Governance Token Market Cap Hits $58.20 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00016887 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

