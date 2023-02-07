Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LXU opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LSB Industries by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

