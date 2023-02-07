Ankr Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.61 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $287.36 million and $113.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018857 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00224278 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02803509 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $50,184,628.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

