Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. 1,024,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,564. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.