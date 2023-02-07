Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
APLS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. 1,024,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,564. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
