Ark Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $59.74 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,889,242 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

