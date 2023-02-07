Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.