Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Artelo Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.