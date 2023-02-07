Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

About Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.