Barrington Research Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $15.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.66 on Friday. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $843.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. Equities analysts predict that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 786,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

