Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BERY opened at $63.38 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
