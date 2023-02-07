Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $66.86 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

