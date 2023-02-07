BitDAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.73 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $15.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

