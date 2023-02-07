Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $131.35. 853,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

