Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 19,750 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76.

Shares of Block stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $82.55. 8,540,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Block by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

