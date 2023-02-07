BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.38.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$17.27 and a 12 month high of C$42.89.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

