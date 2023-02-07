BNB Reaches Market Cap of $51.20 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $51.20 billion and approximately $514.12 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $324.25 or 0.01423606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,242 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,900,428.83187297 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 323.21623482 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $664,877,886.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.