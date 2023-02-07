BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $1,321,200.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

