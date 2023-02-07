Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target to $0.75

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

