Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,981,258.52 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

