Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,981,258.52 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
See Also
