China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
About China Everbright Environment Group
China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.
