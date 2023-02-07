Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.28. 616,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,258. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

