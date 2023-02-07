Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.85.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
