Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,794. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

