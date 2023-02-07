Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $376,625.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Confluent Stock Performance
CFLT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. 3,478,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,271. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
