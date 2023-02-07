Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3,393.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 39.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 749,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 211,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

