Cowen Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $173.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $165.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $176.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

