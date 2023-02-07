Coya Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 7th (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 7th. Coya Therapeutics had issued 3,050,000 shares in its IPO on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $15,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Coya Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COYA stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.