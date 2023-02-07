Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $136.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.