CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

See Also

