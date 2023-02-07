DA Davidson Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $35.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

