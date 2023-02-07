DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0312 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $714,841.67 and approximately $425.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00230574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00100480 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00062967 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000385 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,883 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

