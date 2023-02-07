DeltaFi Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $19,216.44 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

