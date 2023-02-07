Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $184.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

TT opened at $185.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,581,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

