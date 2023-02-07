DNB Markets Lowers Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.57.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.