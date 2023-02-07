Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.45.
DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:DUK opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
