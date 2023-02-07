Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 106,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $147.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duluth by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

