ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Reaches $4,686.14

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 60% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and $4,686.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14162722 USD and is down -20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,275.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

