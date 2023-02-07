Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. Prices IPO at $20.96 Per Share (ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) plans to raise $293 million in an IPO on Friday, February 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 14,000,000 shares at a price of $20.96 per share.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Wolfe Nomura and HSBC acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

